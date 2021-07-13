Grace for the Day: We will answer for our choices

God should leave people alone.
Why does God have so many restrictions and requirements? He made us and he knows how we are. It seems that much of what humans seem to want to do he opposes. Why does he care who we marry as long as all involved agree? Why does he care what we put in our bodies as long as we don’t jeopardize anyone else’s health? Why does he care which church we go to as long as he is the focus of worship?
In actuality, God does let people do what they choose to do. You have never witnessed God dispensing immediate judgment on anyone who has violated his will. Some have perpetrated heinous acts that would be decried by most civilized people, yet you have not heard a peep from heaven. If you wielded God’s power, you would have certainly exercised it in judgment against folks who have violated your safety or freedom. So you and I would be more involved in restricting others than God is. We are just limited by the opportunity and the power. He is not. He limits himself by his choice.
Each one of us can choose how we will live and God will not restrict those choices. As liberating as that sounds, we do not thereby remain free. The problem comes at the end of that life lived in absolute freedom of choice. You will stand before God to give an account for the choices you have made. Some of those choices will have been sinful ones, because we “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” At judgment, you will need a relationship with God to spend eternity in heaven. If you do not care about your eternity, then your default choice will be to spend eternity in Hell, because your sin will separate you from God.
God is holy (sinless) and holiness cannot live in the presence of unholiness (sin). God cannot simply overlook our sin and give everyone admittance to Heaven just because he is loving. God’s holy nature cannot be diminished by his loving nature. That is why he sent Jesus to die on the cross for your sins. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever should believe on him (conditional) shall have everlasting life.”
If you want to be left alone by God, he will leave you alone. His most compelling influence on you to try to get you to choose holiness is his son on a cross. His most imperative motivator is actually quite passive. He has done nothing to you. He has not compelled you, manipulated you, pressured you, or cajoled you. Heaven has been silent to you. Instead, he has given you his guide to holiness, the Bible, so that you can make informed choices concerning how to live. Again, he has not even forced that on you. Giving you the Bible is, once again, passive. He has gone out of his was to not hassle you, to not impose himself upon you, to never use force. Love doesn’t do that and God is love.
The very first time you will hear anything from the mouth of God about the choices you have made and the sin you have committed is when you stand before him at judgement. Your last day on earth will be followed by you giving an account of your life to God. He will not decide whether you go to Heaven or Hell, you will have already decided that. You will have either died in your sin, or you will have died with your sins covered by the blood of his son. I beg you, read his book and test whether what I am writing to you is true. Then and only then can you make informed decisions about each and every moral choice that you make.
Stephen Parker is more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.