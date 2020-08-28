Grand Bank announces divestiture of Claremore location to Armstrong Bank

TULSA — In a strategic move to further accelerate investment in Tulsa, Grand Bank has entered into a definitive agreement with Armstrong Bank under which Grand Bank will divest of its Claremore location to the Muskogee-based community bank. Armstrong Bank, with 26 locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas, will acquire all assets and deposits associated with Grand Bank’s Claremore branch.
“We are very pleased to continue expanding our footprint in Oklahoma,” said Billy Taylor, CEO of Armstrong Bank. “As a family-owned, community bank established in 1909, we are honored to bring our unwavering integrity, exceptional customer service, and access to innovative financial products to the Claremore community.”
The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The customers of this branch will receive additional information regarding the transaction in the near future.
“We are excited to welcome our customers, employees, and the Claremore community to Armstrong Bank,” said Austin Buerge, president and CEO of Grand Bank. “While we’ve made the decision to continue our focus and increased investment in the Tulsa market, we know transitioning our valued Claremore clients and employees to another strong, family-owned and operated community bank will be a positive move for the community. We want to thank the Claremore community for their support over the past decades and hope you will support the investment and commitment Armstrong Bank will be making to Claremore and surrounding areas for the decades to come.”
All other Grand Bank locations will remain unchanged and under the same ownership of the Buerge family.
