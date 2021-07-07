Federal grand juries sitting in Muskogee recently completed two separate June sessions and returned 35e felony indictments, including five superseding indictments, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Eastern District of Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings. These opinions determined the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes were never disestablished by Congress and, therefore, the United States has primary federal jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by — or against — Native Americans occurring within the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. In response to the caseload rise, a second grand jury was empaneled in the Eastern District. This is a first for the Eastern District.
From the two grand jury sessions in June, 33 indictments were publicly filed and two remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants. All but two of the unsealed charges involve crimes arising out of Indian Country. Eleven of the unsealed indictments are for murder or involuntary manslaughter, 11 are for sex crimes, and the balance contain allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon or resulting in serious bodily injury, and robbery. The two unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute cocaine and rioting in a federal detention facility, assaulting a federal officer, and possessing contraband.
The following indictments were returned by the federal grand juries and filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The information listed in brackets is the county and reservation where the crime(s) allegedly occurred.
Murder
• BROWN, William Clayton – Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. (Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation)
• BULLA, Dustin Randall – Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Great Bodily Injury. (Carter County – Chickasaw Nation)
• GRASS, Robert James – Murder in Indian Country. (Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation)
• MARTIN, David Deval – Murder in Indian Country. (McIntosh County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• MITCHELL, Robert Wayne (superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Perpetration of Burglary in Indian Country. (Seminole County – Seminole Nation)
• POULIN, Bernard Richard – Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Arson in Indian Country. (Okmulgee County – (Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• SCHMIDT, Brittney Nicole, aka SCHMIDT, Brittany Nicole, aka WILLIAMS, Brittney Nicole – Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. (Bryan County – Choctaw Nation)
• SHIRLEY, William – Murder in Indian Country; Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c). (Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• SWARER III, Lonnie Leonard – Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. (Wagoner County – Cherokee Nation)
• THOMPSON, David Glen and TITSWORTH, Keith Bruno (superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country. (Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation)
• WOLFE, Michael Lee and LOCUST, Carlos Allen – Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping in Indian Country; Kidnapping in Indian Country Resulting in Death. (Adair County – Cherokee Nation)
Sexual Assault
• BRISTOW, Dustin (superseding indictment) — Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child Indian Country. (Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation)
• CARTER, Joshua Michael — Lewd and Indecent Proposals to Child Under 16 in Indian Country. (Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation)
• EUBANKS, Aaron Richard — Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. (Adair County – Cherokee Nation)
• GROSS, Boyd Weldon — Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country. (Seminole County – Seminole Nation)
• LANGFORD, Ashley Dawn — Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (McIntosh County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• NICHOLSON, Brian Douglas (superseding indictment) — Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (McCurtain County – Choctaw Nation)
• ROGERS, Jerry Dewayne — Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation)
• SIMPKINS, Montelito Sanchez — Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation)
• STEPHENS, Tyler James (superseding indictment) — Stalking; Extortionate Interstate Communications; Video Voyeurism in Indian Country (Misdemeanor); Attempted First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Attempted Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; First Degree Burglary in Indian Country. (McIntosh County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• SUMKA, Jeffery Denton — Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• WEBB, Christopher Wayne — Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. (Bryan County – Choctaw Nation)
Other violent crime in Indian Country:
• BOWDEN, Cameron Dale – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. (Haskell County – Choctaw Nation)
• FRAZIER, Derek Scott – Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. (Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation)
• HEDIGER, Tyler Wilson – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Possession of an Unregistered Firearm; Forfeiture Allegation. (Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation)
• KELLEY, Hunter Ray – Robbery in Indian Country. (Muskogee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• NED, Tyler Cheyenne – Robbery in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation a Crime of Violence; Assault With a Dangerous Weapon With Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. (Carter County – Chickasaw Nation)
• PINNICK, Michael Wayne – Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. (Johnston County – Chickasaw Nation)
• SEALS, Darius Keshawn – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Use, Carry Brandish and Discharge a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Use, Carry and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. (Marshall County – Chickasaw Nation)
• VINSON, Charles Bradley – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. (Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation)
• YOUNG, Shylow Shane — Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Use Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of Firearm. (Sequoyah County – Cherokee Nation)
Non-Indian Country offenses
• RODRIGUEZ, Edgar – Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. (Okfuskee County)
• CARTER, Matthew Dewayne; AHAISEK, Anthony Drake; GREEN, Joshua Ryan; TECUMSEH, Jabaica Lee; JACK, Richard Loyd; WASHINGTON, Samuel Wayne; ROWAN, Jason Don; LEMMON, David Hurl; and HAEBERLE, John Cole — Rioting in a Federal Detention Facility; Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Federal Officer; Assaulting a Federal Officer; Possessing Contraband in Prison. (Okmulgee County)
An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
