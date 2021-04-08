Two local men who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "consented to a continuance of their speedy trial rights" when they were arraigned this week for charges revealed in a federal grand jury indictment.
Jerry Ryals, an apprentice electrician from Muskogee, faces five violations for his alleged involvement in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. His employer, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. of Fort Gibson, stands accused of violating four federal laws in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Federal law enforcers arrested the men in March following an investigation that resulted with criminal complaints against the men being filed Feb. 22. The superseding indictment was filed March 24 after prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury empaneled in the nation's capital.
Both Ryals and and Griffith pleaded not guilty to charges that range from entering a restricted building to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct while there, intending to impede government functions. Ryals faces an additional count of obstructing an official proceeding — both men remain free on personal recognizance bonds.
During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Ryals and Griffith, who are represented by private lawyers, agreed to a continuance of further proceedings. Continuances are being sought by the government in most of the cases related to the events of Jan. 6 because of the extraordinarily large number of defendants and volume of evidence.
Federal prosecutors, in a motion filed in a case against Andrew Ericson, another Muskogee man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot, said the "investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history." They based that estimation on both "the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence."
"Over 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol Attack," prosecutors state in that document. "The investigation continues, and the government expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged."
While most of the cases filed to date name individuals as defendants, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine M. Macey said the "government is also investigating conspiratorial activity that occurred prior to and on January 6, 2021." Macey goes on to state in that motion that law enforcers in almost all 50 states and the District of Columbia have executed more than 900 search warrants and followed more than 210,000 tips in an ongoing investigation.
"As the Capitol Attack investigation is still ongoing, the number of defendants charged and the volume of potentially discoverable materials will only continue to grow," Macey states in the motion filed in Ericson's case. "In short, even in cases involving a single defendant, the volume of discoverable materials is likely to be significant."
Ericson, who was charged by criminal complaint, agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial when prosecutors sought a 60-day continuance of his status hearing. Court records show Ericson, who is represented by a public defender, remains free on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear virtually in June.
Federal law enforcers began investigating Ericson, Ryals and Griffith after receiving tips from people who knew them. Affidavits filed with criminal complaints indicate those tipsters saw images that were posted on social media sites.
A lawyer who represents Ryals told The Associated Press in March his client “believed that he was doing his patriotic duty by protesting what many of his elected representatives loudly and repeatedly claimed was a fraudulent presidential election.” Despite widespread claims, no evidence of such fraud has been presented to any court or has been discovered by any law enforcement or intelligence agency.
