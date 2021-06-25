An old building gets a new lease on life with the recent repurposing of a historic fire station into a multipurpose senior citizen center. The City of Muskogee will host a grand opening for the new Senior Station, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 4 p.m. today.
The building formerly known as Fire Station 3, was built in 1938 and used as a fire station for many years. Many of the architectural historic features of the building remain intact, with a few updates to accommodate modern lifestyles and to make the building more efficient. The building features a large gathering space, a conference room, an activity room and a kitchen. The Senior Station will host events for senior citizens, such as community educational classes, line dancing and crafting previously housed at the Kiwanis Senior Citizen Center.
Refreshments will be served.
Once opened, the Senior Station will be available by reservation by contacting the Muskogee Parks and Recreation office at (918) 684-6302. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. is designated for senior citizen events, but the building will be available after hours and weekends for public bookings.
