Grandfather, grandson team up for Salvation Army

Dr. Deary Vaughn, 84, left us on December 15, 2020. His Hour of Remembrance will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Antioch Temple of Hope. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Jeffrey A. Colbert, Jr., 56, resident of Okmulgee, left us December 14, 2020. He was cremated and private memorial ceremony at a later date by the family. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
St. Patrick "Pat" Elliot Rucker, in his 84th year, passed from life to everlasting memory on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Service arrangements pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Minister Tonie LaGail Ray-Cole, 55, left us Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Her final Tributes will be shared Wednesday, 11:00 AM, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
