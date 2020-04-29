A $40,000 grant will help Hilldale Elementary School create a STEAM lab.
Hilldale is among 20 schools to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust, officials announced Wednesday.
Hilldale Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard said the grant will fund equipment for a STEAM lab. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics.
She said equipment will include new laser printers, 3-D printers and engraving machines for older students.
"It will be like a fab lab," she said. "For younger kids, we will have tables with LEGOS they can build with, so they can start that process with robotics."
Bilyard said she attended leadership training in Norman last school year and was looking for computer devices. She said going through the program enables participants to apply for the grant.
"If we didn't get this grant, that would be a cut we'd be making for our school district and we would not be able to do it," Bilyard said.
Bilyard said she was notified while she was participating in an online ZOOM meeting with other Hilldale administrators when OETT officials called her.
Hilldale Public Schools Superintendent Erik Puckett said he appreciates Bilyard and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Deborah Tennison for putting the grant application together.
"It will be an exciting thing for our kids," Puckett said about the STEAM lab.
The OETT was established to provide current technology and teacher training for Oklahoma schools. The OETT is administered by the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. In addition to new technology grants, each school will receive professional development through OETT's partnership with the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.
