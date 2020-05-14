Grant helps MONARCH clients stay in touch with families

A drug and alcohol treatment program for women in Muskogee wanted to continue to engage clients and their families, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
That's now possible after MONARCH Inc. received a technology grant for $10,000 from the Arnall Family Foundation in Oklahoma City. The grant will be used to purchase tablets that clients can use to connect with their families while in treatment, because COVID-19 has limited personal contact.
"We were notified via email and we were very, very excited," said Rachel Neighbors, MONARCH's executive director. "We bought the tablets, but the grant will also pay for the Zoom license that will be used to connect to the tablet for a year. We also were able to buy smart TVs if the families need a bigger screen.
"We want to ensure our clients getting virtual visits. We're limiting access to our facilities (at 2400 W. Broadway and 501 Fredonia St.) because of the pandemic. It's just a way for the client to connect with their families and engage then in treatment. A lot of times, if they lose contact with their families, they lose their desire to remain in treatment."
MONARCH, which stands for Muskogee Organization Narcotic and Alcohol Referral Counseling Help, has community living and residential programs at the two locations. The nonprofit organization serves 30 women in the residential program and 55-60 women in their community living program, Neighbors said.
"We have a staff of 46, and we're limiting outside visitors as much as we're able to," Neighbors said.
An outpatient clinic is also located in Warner.
The Arnall Family Foundation was founded in 2015 and has invested "over $10 million in Oklahoma programs and systems that improve the lives of children and families involved in the child welfare system," according to a release.
The foundation has awarded "$298,669 in funding to 27 governmental and nonprofit organizations throughout the state," the release states.
“It was important to us to quickly provide support to these populations that we know are experiencing immense stress as a result of this pandemic. That was our primary goal," said Sue Ann Arnall, the founder and president of the Arnall Family Foundation, in the release. "But we are also hopeful that some of these immediate solutions will create opportunities for long-term benefits for children, youth and families, well after social distancing is no longer our reality.”
