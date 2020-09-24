A grant from the United States Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be used to help with the mental health of Muskogee police officers.
Officer Lynn Hamlin is on the Muskogee Police Department peer support team. The team has undergone training to be able to deal with a variety of issues related to their jobs.
"We are available for any officers who want to speak to someone," Hamlin said. "Mental health has been such a taboo thing in the past. But, you don't have to be ashamed about it."
The DOJ recently announced $4.5 million in grants for the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program, and the Muskogee Police Department is set to receive $121,299, if the receipt of the funds is approved by the Muskogee City Council on Monday.
The funds are being designated to improving the mental health and wellness services for law enforcement officers using training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness, and suicide prevention programs.
Deputy Chief of Police Chad Farmer said the department has begun a wellness program to deal with mental health issues. Officers undergo an assessment with counselors, and the information is kept confidential.
"Suicide rates in law enforcement are high," Farmer said. "We wanted to focus on that. The employee assistance program wasn't doing what we needed it to do."
Seven Muskogee officers have been certified for peer support.
"A lot of times it helps talking to a peer," Farmer said. "Sometimes you need to talk to a group."
He gave the example of the March 2019 fatal shooting of Danny Brogdon, 56. Brogdon, of Muskogee, was shot and killed at a North 18th Street residence after he attacked three women in the home, then threatened police officers with a large kitchen knife. Officers employed a taser, a flashbang grenade and a beanbag to try and disarm Brogdon before he charged, forcing officers to fire. The eight officers fired 31 rounds between them, striking Brogdon 28 times.
Following a critical incident situation like the one with Brogdon requires debriefing and possibly counseling for those officers involved.
If an officer has serious issues, a peer support officer might recommend that they see a professional.
And it's not just the officers who need help dealing with emotional issues.
"Spouses and family meet once a month so people at home might know what to look for," Farmer said. "Everybody is affected differently. We have bad days, too. Divorce rates are high in law enforcement. That's why we have a family support group."
One of the tools the certified peers use is the book "Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families" by Kevin M. Gilmartin.
"Most everybody who reads it says, 'That book is about me,'" Farmer said.
A trained counselor will be hired to help officers. Officers have been interviewed as part of a wellness program and will be re-interviewed annually to see if the program is working.
