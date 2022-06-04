Graves joins Muskogee dermatology clinic

Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery is pleased to welcome Jessica Graves, PA-C to our new Muskogee Dermatology Clinic location.
Graves completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Oklahoma in 2008. She continued on at the University of Oklahoma to receive her Masters's Degree in Health Science, Physician Associate Studies in 2011.
Graves has worked in a variety of fields as a physician assistant and has extensive experience in the field of dermatology. She began her career working in the Oklahoma University Medical Trauma Center providing trauma and surgical care along with working as a hospitalist physician assistant. She discovered dermatology in 2014, and it has been her passion ever since. In the past, she provided dermatological care in Oklahoma City and Mustang, as well as Maui, Hawaii.
Dermatology allows her to embark on a broad range of medical conditions. The detective work that goes along with healing and easing skin conditions is intriguing and rewarding. Outside of the clinic, Graves and her husband enjoy kayaking, soccer, and hiking, but mostly enjoy spending time with their young daughter and son.
Graves is excited to be joining Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery in opening new offices in Muskogee. Southside Dermatology is a physician-owned clinic that offers advanced dermatology and treatment of skin cancer, as well as surgical procedures and excisions of benign lesions.
