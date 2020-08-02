Grazing management featured during Sept. 15 webinar

STIGLER – Haskell County and surrounding areas will learn all about how to apply conservation practices in an upcoming webinar.
Grazing management will be a key topic of the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Stigler Grazing Management free webinar on Sept. 15.
No matter where you are, you have a front row seat for this Zoom Meeting, courtesy of the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council.
The free webinar will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, by connecting to the Zoom Webinar. During this webinar, agencies will provide updates on available assistance and programs, and participants will receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill Updates.
Also featured will be the topic of grazing management.
Throughout this very important event, participants will hear from various USDA Agencies.
“These are all topics that will assist our producers in managing their operations, whether that is in terms of grass production or otherwise,” said Audra Fenton, NRCS Team 19 District Conservationist for Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore counties. “This is a great opportunity because it focuses on operations in this area of the state.”
Colin Walden, NRCS Rangeland Management specialist, will talk about “Grazing Management for Soil Health Benefits and Prescribed Burning,” Steve Alspach, the NRCS State Soil Scientist, will discuss “Basic Biological Factors and Benefits to Promote Soil Health.”
The webinar is open to the public. To attend, participants will need to register in advance and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. If reasonable accommodation is needed, or if you have any issues registering, notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
If you watch
WHAT:
WHO: Open to the public.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
COST: Free.
REGISTER: Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3315960507317/WN_8By8la5rSoq7VlSQmX-I0Q
