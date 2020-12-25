GRDA adds 800 acres to riparian program

Efforts to protect the Illinois River and improve its water quality included the addition of 800 acres to a growing inventory of riparian easements within the watershed.
The conservation easements were secured by Grand River Dam Authority, which partnered with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to continue a program initiated in 2007 by the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission. The easements are secured through 30-year leases with landowners who agree to remove property adjacent to the river from production or development.
The easements create riparian buffers, which filter pollutants and sediments from stormwater runoff as it flows toward streams and rivers. The Oklahoma Conservation Commission, in its 2019 water quality report, indicates riparian buffers can filter out up to 90 percent of the pollutants — nutrients, sediment and bacteria — from stormwater before it enters a stream.
Ed Fite, vice president of scenic rivers at GRDA, said OSRC had secured more than 440 acres through riparian easement agreements before its mission and responsibilities were merged in 2016 with GRDA by an act of the Oklahoma Legislature. Since then, GRDA has added 1,480 acres to its inventory of riparian easements — the goal set for the Illinois River watershed is 9,000 acres.
Easements are acquired using federal and state funds made available for the management of nonpoint-source water pollution. Property owners who volunteer for the program are paid $75 an acre for each year of the lease and then implement conservation practices and manage their land in a way that improves water quality.
“These riparian areas harness and dissipate water energy during floods,” Fite said. “They also help to stop streambank erosion and serve as the lifebelt for the aquatic and terrestrial communities in the watershed.”
OCC staffers estimate riparian easements within the Illinois River and Eucha-Spavinaw watersheds remove an estimated 30,768 pounds of phosphorus annually. Riparian easements also filter out about 356,901 pounds of nitrogen and 4,039 tons of sediment every year in those two watersheds.
OCC Water Quality Division Director Shanon Phillips has described the easements as "one of the best tools" available when it comes to protecting streams and rivers from nonpoint-source pollutants that include bacteria. She said in 2019 it was likely there was a correlation between the reduction of E. coli bacteria along three segments of the Illinois River and an increase in riparian buffers.
GRDA President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan said good stewardship of natural resources within the public power utility's jurisdiction has "always been at the core of the GRDA mission."
“These waters are important not just for us today, but for generations to come," Sullivan said. "So we are committed to continuing our support for the programs that protect these resources.”
OCC Executive Director Trey Lam said the conservation of natural resources and water-quality protection often require a long-term approach. He said success can often be the result of conservation programs "implemented over many years," or those that build from one generation to the next."
"The OCC and its partners are proud to show that solutions are possible through voluntary partnerships with private landowners," Lam said. "We are proud to partner with GRDA, conservation districts and landowners to protect these important resources for future generations.”
