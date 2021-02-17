The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has released the name of the man who died after falling through the ice on Grand Lake earlier this week.
The body of Greg Garner, 53, of Broken Arrow, was recovered GRDA Police Department on Monday evening, Feb. 15. At approximately 9:12 p.m., GRDA was contacted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and notified that an individual had fallen through the ice near Port Duncan on Grand Lake’s Monkey Island. After Delaware County deputies arrived on scene they located Garner near a dock, in the water.
According to the GRDA Police, Garner appeared to have ventured out on the ice to retrieve two dogs that had fallen through the ice. Garner then fell through the ice and succumbed to the dangerously cold waters. GRDA Police made recovery at approximately 10 p.m. It is believed the two dogs also drowned.
