GRDA receives Golden Paddle award from Illinois River Watershed Partnership

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Scenic River Operations is the recipient of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) 2021 “Golden Paddle” Award for Conservation. IRWP made the announcement on Feb. 10.
According to IRWP, the “Golden Paddle” is awarded annually to recipients in seven different stakeholder categories for their work in and service to the Illinois River Watershed. IRWP chooses winners based on the engagement, support, and stewardship they contribute towards the partnership’s mission over a calendar year.
GRDA received the award due to “their dedicated work in watershed management in Oklahoma, including making the Illinois River a sustainably managed recreation destination,” states the IRWP release.
“Caring for the waters of the scenic Illinois River while also working to ensure that it is open and accessible to all users is central to GRDA’s stewardship mission,” said GRDA Director of Outdoor Experience Jared Skaggs. “We are honored to receive this award from IWRP.”
IRWP is a 15-year-old nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the integrity of the Illinois River Watershed, a region covering rapidly urbanizing Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma, through public education, outreach, and the implementation of conservation and restoration practices.
