Grand River Dam Authority has received national recognition for "exceptional electric reliability," according to a Thursday news release from the organization.
"The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities," reads the release.
GRDA Dan Sullivan said the organization was proud to receive the recognition.
"It reflects well on the efforts of our team to maintain reliability. It also reflects on the commitment GRDA has made to our customers and the standard that public power sets across the country,” Sullivan said. "The reliable delivery of electricity is always a top GRDA priority.”
