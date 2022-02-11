GRDA seeks comments on proposed scenic rivers rules

Grand River Dam Authority will accept public comments on proposed rules that govern its licensing and use permits for state scenic rivers within its jurisdiction.
The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Feb. 18. A public hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at GRDA's offices in Tulsa, 9933 E. 16th St.
The proposed rules incorporate language from those that were promulgated by the now defunct Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission. The Oklahoma Legislature terminated the rights and authority of OSRC in 2016 after years of funding cuts, transferring them to GRDA that same year.
OSRC rules transferred to GRDA for a year, but state lawmakers extended that period until Aug. 15, 2021. The proposed rules would impact state-designated scenic rivers in Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties.
Justin Alberty, corporate communications director at GRDA, said the proposed rules deal primarily with "licensing and use permits for the scenic rivers of the State of Oklahoma and the protection of natural resources." Those rules, he said, presently exist in Title 300 of the Oklahoma Administrative Code, which pertains to GRDA, and Title 630, which relates to OSRC.
Alberty said that can be "confusing to anyone who is not familiar with the actions of the Legislature in 2016."
"One of our goals with these rules changes is to move the Title 630 rules to the GRDA’s administrative code title and ensure GRDA has sufficient authority to enforce these rules," Alberty said. "By expanding on the language, we are also continuing to promote the protection of scenic rivers in Oklahoma."
Alberty said the public hearing planned Feb. 23 in Tulsa will address comments about proposed changes submitted by commercial operators. He said written and oral comments may be submitted directly to GRDA before the Feb. 18 deadline.
The rule impact statements indicate there would be no adverse effects for small businesses. GRDA officials, however, requested that businesses or members of the public affected by the proposed rules provide "dollar amounts" related to any anticipated increase of "direct costs, indirect costs, or other costs expected to be incurred by the business entity or public member due to compliance with the proposed rules."
Comments may be mailed to Grand River Dam Authority, 9933 E. 16th St., Tulsa, OK, 74128, Attention: Tamara Jahnke. They may also be delivered by email to tamara.jahnke@grda.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.