GRDA sets date for environmental educator workshop

A summer workshop for area teachers and environmental educators that focuses on water quality, conservation and river management will return this year after the pandemic prompted a haitus.
With both the Grand River and Illinois River watersheds within its jurisdiction, GRDA officials said they are committed to being good stewards of these natural resources. That stewardship includes not only caring for the waters, but working to enhance the quality of life for those who utilize these resources.
Riverology 101, sponsored by the Grand River Dam Authority and various state partners, typically attracts a diverse group of professionals who share information and take part in activities that offer hands-on learning. Educating others about the area's natural resources through events like Riverology 101 is one way GRDA fulfills its stewardship goals.
The three-day workshop is designed for teachers and environmental educators who will participate in hands-on learning experiences. Some of the activities will take place outside, some on the water – that can be used in the classroom.
Participants will learn about point and nonpoint source pollution, erosion, stream and lake ecology, and programs the sponsoring organizations can make available to schools or for educational events. The registration fee includes lodging, meals, a float trip on the Illinois River, a T-shirt, Grand Lake watershed specific curriculum and other educational materials.
Those who complete the program will earn certificates for 24 hours of professional development, which will be provided at the end of the workshop. Those who teach fourth grade in the Grand Lake Watershed – Craig, Mayes, Ottawa, or Delaware counties – may qualify for a subgrant associated with the workshop.
GRDA will co-sponsor the event along with the Blue Thumb Program, OSU Cooperative Extension Services 4-H, and Ag in the Classroom. This year’s event will be held July 19-21 at the GRDA Ecosystems & Education Center.
Early-bird registration ($75) ends May 31. Regular registration ($100) ends June 15.
Information or questions about how to register is available by contacting GRDA’s Jacklyn Jaggars at jacklyn.jaggars@grda.com or (918) 981-8473.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.