GRDA vows to open communications with river outfitters, stakeholders

CHOUTEAU — Public input prompted several revisions to rules that govern the Grand River Dam Authority's oversight and operation of state-designated scenic rivers within its jurisdiction.
Commercial outfitters who weighed in during the public comment period harbored concerns about the rulemaking process and some of the changes being proposed. Much of their frustration was grounded on what they described as a lack of representation at GRDA, an agency governed by a board established by state law.
GRDA President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan pledged on Wednesday to "open those lines of communications" with outfitters and other stakeholders along the scenic rivers moving forward.
"We've already put in place ... kind of a one-time-a-year meeting with float operators before the season starts," Sullivan said. "Now we talked about having ... one in the middle of the season and another one at the end of the season — we want to open up that communication."
Sullivan said the ultimate goal is "keeping people safe on the river so they have a good experience and come back."
Tom Kimball, who was appointed in 2012 to the board by then-Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Brian Bingman, said there also appeared to be "a true lack of understanding of a lot of procedures and how things happen." Citing relationships with marina operators on Grand Lake as an example, he expressed confidence that communications with outfitters will improve moving forward.
"Our people on Grand Lake couldn't be happier right now," Kimball said. "I think we'll see in a year's time a vast amount of difference."
Diamondhead Resort owner Kevin Kelley left the board meeting a bit more skeptical. While the revised rules took into consideration some of the input that came in during the public comment period, Kelley said he didn't think outfitters' concerns were heard.
"It sounds really good when they're talking about it in that room," Kelley said. "That's not how it works on the river — they don't really know because nobody on that board knows anything about our businesses, how we operate, or what we have to deal with."
The revised rules adopted Wednesday incorporated concerns about the size of ice chests. Once approved — after the legislative and executive branch review is complete — the 48-quart limit will increase to 52 quarts to conform to industry standards.
Other revisions to the rules, which now will be consolidated with all of GRDA's administrative rules, include the assessment of a reasonable fee to replace commercial licenses that are lost during the season. Another revision will allow an outfitter to transfer licenses if the business is sold or transferred to a family member, but licenses cannot be transferred "between different commercial float operators."
GRDA officials said the rule allows commercial licenses, the total number of which are limited to 3,900 annually, to remain with businesses that have been in the same families for years. The rule also facilitates tracking and management efforts and addresses concerns about side deals that skirt capacity limits set for the Illinois River.
The rules also establish a lottery for commercial licenses not purchased by outfitters through the renewal process immediately following the floating season. The lottery would be conducted in January.
