Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds. Over these four days the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find and reporting them on the www.birdcount.org website. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was the first online citizen science (community science) project to collect data on wild birds and display results in near real time. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009 to expanded participation. In 2013, GBBC became a global project with data being entered into eBird, the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project.
Guided by Papilion Naturalist Tom Roberts, the community is invited to join a GBBC birding hike in Honor Heights Park from 8-10 a.m. Feb. 12. Participants should meet at the Papilion by 8 a.m. and dress appropriately for the weather and trail hiking. Binoculars and bird guide optional. This event is FREE and open to all ages. (Rain date: Feb. 15, 8-10 a.m.)
COVID Statement from GBBC: Watching birds is a safe and enjoyable activity we can all do during the COVIC-19 global pandemic. For the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, we strongly urge participants to comply with all current country, province, state, or municipal COVID-19 regulations and guidelines. This includes, but is not limited to, social distancing while bird watching and wearing a mask when birding with others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.