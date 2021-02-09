The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Papilion in Honor Heights Park will be from 8-10 a.m. Friday, guided by Papilion Naturalist Tom Roberts. Meet at the Papilion by 8 a.m. Dress appropriately for the weather and trail hiking. Bring binoculars and a bird guide (optional). Event is free and open to all ages. If it rains, the event will be moved to 8-10 a.m. Feb. 15. Information: (918) 684-6303. 

