Great Decisions program kicks off Feb. 9

Great Decisions is annual program hosted by the Foreign Policy Association that focuses on learning about and discussing major foreign policy issues.
The Great Decisions program is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. Eight of the most important topics on foreign policy facing the United States will be discussed over eight weeks. The community is invited to come each week to hear about and discuss each of the eight topics.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System has been participating in Great Decisions for more than 40 years.
Participants will meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
This year's topics are:
Feb. 9 — Energy Geopolitics with guest speaker Dr. Denis Vovchenko, Northeastern State University.
Feb. 16 — War Crimes with speaker Thad Horner, Muskogee Public Library Adult Services Department.
Feb. 23 — China and the U.S. with guest speaker Dr. Denis Vovchenko, NSU.
March 2 — Economic Warfare with guest speaker Dr. Denis Vovchenko, NSU.
March 9 — Politics in Latin America with guest speaker Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel, NSU.
March 16 — Global Famine, guest speaker TBA.
March 23 — Climate Migration with guest speaker Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel, NSU.
March 30 — Iran at a Crossroads with speaker Thad Horner, MPL Adult Services Department.
Information: Adult Services Department Head Thad Horner at thorner@eols.org or (918) 682-6657, ext. 141.
