Great Decisions speaker series kicks off Thursday

Muskogee Public Library starts its seven-week Great Decisions speaker series on Thursday.
The sessions are 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 24 in the library's Grant Foreman Room, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
February
• 3: Changing Demographics, Mayor Marlon Coleman.
• 10: Outer Space, Dr. Denis Vovchenko.
• 17: Climate Change, TBD.
• 24: Russia and the US, Dr. Denis Vovchenko.
March
• 3: Myanmar and ASEAN, Dr. Denis Vovchenko.
• 10: Quad Alliance, Dr. Christopher Owen.
• 24: Drug Policy in Latin America, Dr. Cheryl van den Handel.
• 31: Industrial Policy, Dr. Cheryl van den Handel.
All speakers except Coleman are from Northeastern State University.
Registration is optional, in person at any Eastern Oklahoma Library System branch, or online at www.eols.org. Registrants receive a free official Briefing Book with registration, supplies limited. National program information at fpa.org.
