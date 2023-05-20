FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson High School Principal Ben Pemberton said Friday was as great for him as it was for the more than 130 graduates who walked the stage that evening.
“This is a special group to me because I’ve actually had them seven years. I had them in middle school, and we transitioned to the high school together,” he said. “They’re a great group of young men and women and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in life.
Many students carried some hefty honors on their graduation gowns—medals for everything from academic honors to sport and band accolades, plus a great many honor cords.
The graduating class of 2023 has 10 Oklahoma Academic Scholars, one Academic All-Stater, two students who walked as “Graduates of Distinction” because of their GPAs and high ACT scores, 41 students who scored more than a 22 on their ACT and had a GPA of above 3.5, and hundreds of thousands in scholarships.
Ian Jorgensen was one of the two highest ACT scores with a 33, he said. He received the baccalaureate scholarship from Northeastern State University, where he plans to study computer science.
“I’ve been here my whole life so to leave is a little bit sad,” he said. “But I’m ready to go out and explore the world and figure out who and what I want to be.”
Sophie Ellis, daughter of Stacy and T.J. Ellis, is the second “Graduate of Distinction.” She, too, wore many medals and honors during her walk, including Academic All-Stater, Oklahoma Academic Scholar, National Honor Society, a state soccer championship medal, and several more.
Stacy Ellis said it’s a little sad to watch her oldest finish high school, but they are proud and thankful for the support she received at Fort Gibson schools.
“She had a great 12 years of school and amazing teachers,” she said. “She wouldn’t be here without them.”
Sophie said she’s excited about starting college at Oklahoma State University.
“I think it’s the beginning of a lot of opportunities,” she said. “I’m majoring in biology, maybe marine biology.”
Another soon-to-be biology major is Senior Class President Kenzie Snell, who also plans to be a physicians assistant someday. She is also an Oklahoma Academic Scholar with a slew of other honors, and she plans to major in biology at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith.
She credits her and others’ interest in majoring in science to Jennifer Parker, their chemistry teacher.
“She really pushed us to be invested in science because she loved it that much.”
