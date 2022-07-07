Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce receives Local Partner Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – The State Chamber honored the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce with its distinguished Local Partner Award.
The Local Partner Award is given to local chambers who take an active role in pursuing a better business environment for Oklahoma and their communities.
“The staff and members of the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce have played a crucial role in advocacy, business development and community leadership not only in Muskogee, but throughout the state,” said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber.
A member of the State Chamber since 1971, their efforts statewide include serving on numerous State Chamber policy committees and the Chamber Action Network. CEO Angela Wilson also serves on the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors.
“The State Chamber wouldn’t have the success it does without committed partners,” Warmington said. “We are proud to have the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce as a member of the State Chamber and the business community.”
