With steel beams in place for their new Medical Services Building, Green Country Behavioral Health marked a construction milestone by signing the facility's final beam Wednesday.
The health center, 619 N. Main St., held a topping out ceremony Wednesday to celebrate progress on the new facility, under construction on Martin Luther King Street next to the current center.
"What this really means is we are creating space to better serve our community," said GCBH Executive Director Joy Sloan. "Added space here means we can add more staff. And we are desperately trying to add staff and quality staff."
The signed white beam will go on a canopy over the main entrance, said Travis Williams, project manager with Williams Construction.
He said the two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility is set to be finished by early summer 2022.
Sloan honored supporters and staff during Wednesday's ceremony.
"This, today, is a culmination of our leadership team having a vision from eight or nine years ago, our director of nursing having an idea about four or five years ago and hounding me to death, our board being engaged and in support of this," she said.
Muskogee Health Center will operate a medical clinic on the first floor, and GCBH will have a medical clinic and pharmacy on the second floor, Sloan said. The current building will be used for much-needed office space.
"We have staff right now stacked three, maybe four to an office," she said. "Therapists, case managers, peer support. We'll have 15 to 20 new offices."
Additional office space means therapists can meet in their own offices with clients, she said.
"Right now, when we have two or three in an office, they have to go find and empty office to meet with clients," Sloan said.
The new Medical Services building can help GCBH recruit qualified staff members, Sloan said.
"Any time you have something new and shiny, it helps," she said.
In March, Sloan said GCBH had added about 32 staff members in the past three years and is expected to hire 20 to 30 more over the next two years.
She said on Wednesday that a shortage of qualified mental health workers remains.
"That means there is a workforce shortage for our kinds of staff in Oklahoma, especially in our rural communities," she said. "There is a huge need in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.