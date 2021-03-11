Green Country Behavioral Health expanding

Green Country Behavioral Health is expanding its facilities and adding staff to help more clients, center officials said.
A two-year $3.7 million grant received in February will enable the center to grow even more, said GCBH Executive Director Joy Sloan.
The center became a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center on Feb. 1, then received word of the grant Feb. 2, Sloan said. The federal grant, from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will fund $1.8 million for 2021 and $1.9 million for 2022, she said.
"It really enables us to expand our providers," Sloan said. "It allows us to open our door more for clients. We can only serve as many clients as we have providers for. It allows us to hire more staff, which in turn, we can help many more people."
The grant will allow GCBH to offer a team of people, not just one person, to help a client, she said.
"It allows us to act quickly," she said. "It allows us to do some more good work in finding ways to get people staying in their own community."
The center has been expanding even before getting the certification and grant, Sloan said.
"We've been on a mission for the past five or six years to really find ways to serve our community and serving our clients not only from a substance abuse perspective, but also a physical health perspective," she said.
For example, the center is setting up an outdoor fitness space for adult clients, staff and the public. The space features seven activity stations including a torso twist, leg lift and a lat pull down. There also is a balance beam and space for such activities as yoga.
Sloan said a staff member came up with the idea.
"We have wellness programs going on all the time," Sloan said. "This is just another facet of a wellness program. It helps us open it up to the public. If we don't have things going on out there, we want the public to use it."
Ground work has started on a 16,000-square-feet, two-story medical arts building to house a medical clinic, pharmacy and the Muskogee Green Country Health Center, Sloan said. She said the building is not funded by the grant.
"Having that building and specific use of that building helps us enormously in the services that we're doing," Sloan said. "The building has been a dream of mine and ours for a couple of years. It takes forever to actually get things going."
GCBH Director of Nursing Leigh Combs said the new building will allow GCBH to offer more comprehensive services.
"Understanding that mental health doesn't happen in a vacuum, that clients have physical needs as well, it enables us to provide services to help the whole body, not just parts of it," Combs said.
The medical clinic and pharmacy will open space for the additional therapists and specialists. Combs said children's services will be in the north end of the building and adult services will be in the south. Combs said she expects the building to be completed within a year.
Sloan said the center has added about 32 staff members in the past three months and is expected to hire 20 to 30 more over the next two years.
Combs said the center is seeking licensed therapists, case managers, recovery support specialists, behavioral health technicians, among other positions.
"We always are looking for PRN nurses," she said, explaining that the nurses would be called as needed.
The center has 167 employees, she said.
"We are able to facilitate more referrals through our partnership with the Arkansas-Verdigris Valley Health Center, to get clients the medical care they need," Combs said.
Arkansas-Verdigris Valley operates the Muskogee GC Health Center.
