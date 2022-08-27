Green Country Behavioral Health expands services, facilities

Green Country Behavioral Health is working to expand its emergency and inpatient facilities.
GCBH is converting part of its inpatient crisis unit, 6365 W. Okmulgee Ave., into an urgent recovery clinic for people needing emergency mental health services. GCBH also plans a Family Wellness Center, with rooms for families and youth, at the site.
Executive Director Joy Sloan said the urgent recovery clinic will "technically be like an emergency room."
"Our goal is that when people are in a mental health or substance abuse crisis, instead of going to the ER, they would come to our facility," Sloan said. "People not known to us, who are having a mental health crisis or a substance abuse crisis typically would go to an emergency room. What happens in the ER is that they call one of our staff to do an assessment anyway."
She said a hospital's emergency room could have space for more patients if those with mental health crises can go to the urgent recovery clinic.
"At our URC, we would do evaluation and testing, just like we would at an ER. Within 24 hours, we'd decide — does this person need higher level of care, which is our crisis unit, or does this person just need to be discharged with an outpatient referral, maybe just referral to a support group."
Mental health or substance abuse patients needing emergency medical care would still go to an emergency room, she said.
Sloan said part of the crisis unit is closed off while the urgent recovery clinic is being built, and bed space has been cut from 16 to 8 during the renovation.
"The inside of our crisis unit, we have half of it blocked off," she said. "They are demolishing and blocking off one half, and then we''ll move the other half and the clients to the half that's been fixed, then we'll renovate the other half."
People needing inpatient care if the crisis unit is at capacity can be sent to other inpatient programs, Sloan said.
"Our goal is always, always to provide services in the least restrictive level of care, but we also know that some people do need that level of care," she said. "If we don't have it, we will reach out to one of our community partners. We have some places relatively close to us, but knock on wood, we haven't had to use them."
Sloan said she expects urgent recovery center renovations to be done within six months.
GCBH also is building a children's urgent care and inpatient crisis unit, or Family Wellness Center, on the Okmulgee Avenue site.
Sloan said the center would have six rooms that are family rooms that will have a bed for one of the parents and a bed for the child.
"What we believe is, if your child needs hospitalization for a mental health disorder, you take them to the hospital, say adios, then you're gone, but that doesn't make sense," she said. "If your kid was going to the hospital to have surgery the next day, the parent would probably stay there with them."
There also will be six rooms for children to stay without their parents.
"Sometimes we know that if the family disruption is causing the crisis, if we feel like a parental stay would not be best for the treatment, then we have rooms just for children."
Earlier this year, the City of Muskogee Foundation awarded GCBH a $205,837 grant toward the family wellness center.
Sloan said plans have been drawn up, but GCBH is waiting for the state to approve the plans.
"Once we get the plans back, we expect that build to be about eight months," she said.
