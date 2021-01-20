Workforce Tulsa and Eastern Workforce are merging to create Green Country Workforce (GCW), delivering services to 11 counties. GCW will continue the work of fueling economic development by creating relationships and programs that benefit employers and job seekers. The GCW region is effective immediately, but the merger process will take several months. Therefore, the operations and points of contact for both organizations will not immediately change.
“We are excited about the possibilities that the merger creates”, said Rachel Hutchings, executive director for the region. “Combining the best practices from each region and building on the strong relationships that already exist will mean more opportunities for both businesses and job seekers.”
To help embody the great qualities from both regions, GCW is soliciting entries from colleges and universities within the covered counties to submit a logo design for the new organization.
Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 19. The winning design will be the official logo for GCW, with a tagline crediting the institution on the GCW website and used as the baseline for the rest of future branding. The ideal logo would represent the Green Country region’s history, tribal connections, and diverse residents with added workforce development elements.
Eligible higher education institutions should reside in one the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Tulsa, or Wagoner. The winning design will become property of the Green Country Workforce Board. Participating institutions should submit one design per department in PNG format to media@workforcetulsa.com.
For information on contest guidelines, email Rachel Hutchings at rhutchings@workforcetulsa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.