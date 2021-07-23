Greenleaf Apartments given ultimatum

Muskogee's Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Haley told Greenleaf Apartments' management company enough is enough — and Marcrum Management has listened.
Haley was told by the former manager of the complex that some of the violations from a March 31 fire/life safety inspection had been taken care of. On Thursday, he found out that was not true and gave Marcrum, a Birmingham, Alabama, company, two weeks to rectify the problems.
Haley delivered his message by phone to Sonya Horn of Marcrum Management.
"They have a green tag on their system, which means it's being monitored, but they had two lights on there that was showing trouble," Haley said. "I called York Electronic Systems who were monitoring the system and asked what the trouble is in the system."
Haley was then told by York they weren't monitoring the system because they had not been paid.
"I said to (Marcrum) it is not a recommendation, it is an order," he said. "You hire somebody to be out there doing fire watch 24/7, and your maintenance guy cannot do it. It's going to be somebody else, and it's going to be verifiable.
"That way I can show up there anytime of day, 24/7, and I'll see someone there. They have to have that done until this alarm system is operating and the fire doors are fixed."
Horn said Haley made her aware of the violations and repairs not being done. She said when she spoke with Haley, it was the first she heard about it.
"I'm not on the ground in Oklahoma," Horn said. "He let me know what his concerns were. He and I are working together to get those taken care of."
A fire on June 1 destroyed one unit on the third floor while several others received smoke and/or water damage. Several residents complained some elements of the fire safety system were inoperable.
The Muskogee Fire Department's report obtained by the Phoenix states some of the failings: the fire alarm system had not been inspected since November 2018, there was no fire department apparatus access to the north and west side of the building, ceiling panels were missing in parts of the complex and a fire door in the southwest hall, where the June 1 fire occurred, was not operating properly.
Haley said he initially allowed the former manager some leeway because of COVID-19 restrictions and the difficulty in getting required parts to make the repairs. But he said now he feels he was taken advantage of and "lied to."
Horn said she's already gotten started addressing the situation.
"We contracted a third-party to come in and make sure that all is taken care of," Horn said. "We have a temp manager in there right now, and the full-time person starts Friday."
Haley said he's looking out for the residents, most of whom are elderly or disabled.
"I told one of the ladies that lives there, 'We have to work with (management) or make everyone move out,'" he said. "Some of the people can't afford that. We didn't want to displace anybody."
