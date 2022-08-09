Residents displaced by the Greenleaf Apartments fire July 9 are slowly, steadily finding new places to live, emergency management officials say.
Approximately 120 residents were displaced by the fire, which swept through the apartment complex in early July. Dozens have spent the past month at the Comfort Inn and Suites.
"We're down to 21 in the hotels, 13 of those have been accepted into an apartment somewhere and the remaining, we're working as a priority to get applied and accepted into somewhere," City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said on Monday.
He described the progress as "slow but steady, but in a good direction."
Four people were able to move into new homes on Friday, Evans said, adding that he planned to help one resident move into a Muskogee apartment Tuesday morning.
"And we'll probably have a couple more within the next couple of days that will also be moving into their apartments," he said. "A couple a day doesn't seem like a lot, but if we do two a day, that's 10 by the end of the week, and that's a really good number. We're making progress."
Ron Dean, chairman of Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee, said the City of Muskogee Foundation approved a $25,000 grant to help relocate the residents.
"Because of the donations, we are going to be able to take care of temporary housing until we can permanent housing for everyone," Dean said, adding that there have been donations from individuals, as well as businesses.
He said state funding to keep people at the hotel was to expire on Tuesday. However, officials are working with Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to supplement funds from the state.
"We have said we are going to make sure they have housing until they have permanent housing, that their permanent housing is taken care of," Dean said.
Most have moved into Muskogee Housing Authority units, Dean said. Others have moved to Fair Haven, and other subsidized facilities he said.
"There have been some that have chosen to move to surrounding areas, some in the Tulsa area, Coweta, Tahlequah," he said.
Muskogee Housing Authority Executive Director Blake Farris said MHA has been able to place about a dozen former Greenleaf residents.
"We have several more vacant units, but we have to get them ready for occupancy," Farris said. "We've been able to make the Greenleaf residents a priority on our waiting list. Once we have a unit available, they're the first ones to get offered."
Displaced resident Terry Hanks said he's fortunate to have found housing at Honor Heights Tower several weeks ago.
"When they offered it to me, I came and looked at it and said, 'I'll take it,' because I''d been at the Civic Center for about a week, and I was ready to get my own place back."
Hanks said he had lost everything in the fire.
"I opened up my door and it just went black, and I tried to grab my cat and he took off, and all I could do was crawl to the steps. Once I got the the steps, I ran," he said, adding that he was reunited with his cat, TJ, later that night at a temporary shelter at Muskogee Civic Center.
Hanks said he was able to get furniture and other items through Green Country Behavioral Health and Muskogee Emergency Management.
"And I had a friend come through for me," he said. "He gave me a recliner and a microwave."
