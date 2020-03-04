The Greenleaf Cemetery Committee wild hold its board meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday. They will meet in the lobby between the Cherokee Gift Shop and the Restaurant, in Tahlequah. The cemetery is located south of Tahlequah on US 62 Highway and Stick Ross Road.
Greenleaf board meeting on Saturday
- Submitted by Frela Summerlin
