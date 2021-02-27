The Greenleaf Cemetery Committee will meet at 9 a.m. March 7 in the lobby between the Restaurant of the Cherokees and the gift shop. More concerned people are needed to participate. The cemetery is on U.S. 62, west of Tahlequah and Stickross Mountain Road. 

