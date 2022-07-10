Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said he and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire that swept through Greenleaf Apartments on Saturday was accidental and started by discarded smoking materials on a third floor balcony.
He said he didn't want to disclose the apartment number to protect the resident.
The fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. at the complex, 715 S. York St. Haley said about 50 percent of the total square footage of the 100-unit complex received water and smoke damage.
"And that's all buildings," he said, adding that he could know on Monday exactly how many apartments were damaged.
Forty residents were evacuated and taken to Muskogee Civic Center, where most spent the night.
"We are not going to allow people to move back into those apartments, the ones that were not affected, until they have some proper exit ways, the doors are all fixed," Haley said. "A lot of the interior doors were broken due to rescues."
The buildings also no longer have a functioning alarm system because of the fire, he said.
"I know that sounds terrible to displace all these people over that, but if they had another fire there, nobody would ever know," he said.
Haley said he's received calls about people trying to move back into apartments that didn't receive much damage.
"We just can't allow it," he said. "There's still a lot of work to to and a lot to figure out before we let people back in."
Haley said that "thankfully" the apartments were up to code.
"The fire doors worked as they should," Haley said. "If those fire doors wouldn't have worked, there's no telling what would have happened. It would have spread all down, every building would have been damaged."
