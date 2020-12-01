Nature lights up this December at Greenleaf State Park's Christmas Light Extravaganza.
The light display will be 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Christmas. Admission is free.
"We are going to have lights and inflatables, and we have light projectors throughout the whole park," Greenleaf Naturalist Kristen Perry said. "We'll have lights on the trees and on the pathway where they can get out and walk on the trail by our kids' pond."
Signs will be up along the route, she said. The route goes from the entrance and around the cabins.
Free hot chocolate will be served in the park's community building by the lake, Perry said.
"I'm going to have a few vendors set up one night down there," she said. "Our gift shop will have a table set up there."
Santa will be available the second and third weekends in December to safely visit with children, Perry said. She said Santa will wear a mask.
"We'll have the kids not sit on his lap, but sit in front of him," she said. "It is free pictures with Santa if they take it with their own mobile device. But we are taking donations."
Perry was recently hired as Greenleaf's naturalist and event coordinator.
"So I'm just coordinating all kinds of stuff," she said. "I did a craft show in the fall. I try to do something every month, and we're trying to get stuff going in this park to get it more recognized."
She said she hopes to keep the extravaganza going every year.
"It's something we've never done before this big," she said. "It's just something to get everybody out here and everybody going, especially with everything that's been going on. It's something safe."
Greenleaf has been busy through the pandemic.
"We have quite a bit," Perry said. "This weekend, our cabins are booked completely. Our cabin on the lake is the most popular. It's booked until April."
If you go
WHAT: Christmas Light Extravaganza.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through December.
WHERE: Greenleaf State Park, 12022 Greenleaf Road, Braggs.
ADMISSION: Free.
