Displaced Greenleaf Apartments' residents might have to wait six months before returning to their apartments, a fire official says.
Fire swept through the apartment's east building on Saturday afternoon. Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said 23 of the apartment's 100 units sustained major damage, especially those in the east side. Another 15 units sustained water damage, he said.
Forty residents were relocated to an American Red Cross shelter at Muskogee Civic Center, while dozens more were evacuated and stayed with family, friends or other places of lodging. The complex has 120 residents.
"Every one of them is out, and none can get back in," Haley said.
Those who lived in the unaffected, or less damaged apartments can schedule an appointment with Greenleaf management to get their belongings, Haley said.
He said residents in the main (east) building "are not able to get in there at all because there is so much structural damage."
Residents won't be able to move back in for another few months because the elevator and alarm system must be repaired, Haley said.
"Until those things are back into place people won't be able to live here," he said. "And that's going to take a lot of work. If I was guessing, I'd say months. We can't let people live in an area that's unsafe to live in. If it was me, I would be telling people to make arrangements to stay with someone for possibly up to six months because there's a process they have to go through."
Muskogee Housing Authority Executive Director Blake Farris said displaced apartment residents are being given priority to stay at Housing Authority units. He said a staff member is helping residents apply for housing.
"Once they apply, we'll give them houses as quickly as we can," he said.
Fair Haven Senior Residences, 500 Dayton St., will allow displaced people who choose to lease there 90 days to secure lost identification, said Carla Potter, assistant service coordinator for the subsidized senior apartment complex.
"We know that some of them have lost everything — birth certificate, I.D., Social Security cards. We're going to give them 90 days to replace those items," she said. "Their rent is based off of 30 percent of their total income."
People donating food, clothing, toiletries and other items continued to stream into the Civic Center lobby on Monday.
Gordon Carlin brought a wheelchair, a walker and a cane.
"We lost my father last year, so I had them sitting in storage," Carlin said. "We didn't want to throw them away, and since I'm a Shriner, I kind of keep them around in case we had any kids. I figured I'd bring them over here so people can use them."
Oklahoma Blood Institute donated several boxes of T-shirts.
Jane Miller, who has helped with the Coins 4 Critters cat adoption group, came by the Civic Center with a pet carrier. She said she was going to care for a cat until its displaced owner can find a home.
You can help
• People who want to donate monetarily to help Greenleaf Apartment residents can do it through the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Muskogeecountydisasterrecovery
• They also can go to the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods website https://www.nbn-nrc.org/muskogee-county-flood-2019/ or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Neighborsbuildingneighborhoods
• Some Greenleaf residents' pets remain missing. If you find a stray dog or cat around the areas of South York Street, Augusta Avenue or Georgia Avenue, call (918) 683-8000.
