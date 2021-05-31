Muskogee educator Valerie Ragsdale recalls hearing about the Tulsa Race Massacre for the first time when she was 7 or 8 years old.
Her father shared the long-kept secret of Tulsa's history with her while they stood beside the Arkansas River. Ragsdale said her father learned about those events from his father, who told him about Black bodies being tossed into the same river as Tulsa's Greenwood District burned.
"People had burned a lot of buildings, and there were people attacking Black people, and their bodies were dumped into the Arkansas River," Ragsdale said. "He said his dad told him that bodies were having to be pulled out of the river — they were calling my grandfather saying, 'T.R., these Black people are washing up in the river ... what are we going to do about them?'"
Her grandfather, T.R. Ragsdale, owned a funeral home in Muskogee, and his uncle, H.W. "Hartwell" Ragsdale, owned a funeral home on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa. The Tulsa funeral home was destroyed during the early morning hours of June 1, 1921, as white rioters looted and burned the Greenwood District, known at the time as Black Wall Street.
As Tulsa prepared this week to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Muskogee residents recalled stories about family members who fled from the carnage. Some remembered stories about others who found those who might have been victims of the massacre.
Muskogee Phoenix articles published in June 1921 describe how various Muskogee businesses and churches offered refuge to those able to escape the turmoil in Tulsa.
"I always heard about Greenwood, I heard about these stories," Valerie Ragsdale said, adding that she learned about the Greenwood District at home and in church — not at school.
Colotta Cade-Bailey said her great uncle T.J. "Tollie" Elliott operated a successful department store at 124 Greenwood Ave. with S.D. Hooker. Elliott lost that business to the fire that destroyed much of the Greenwood District during the riot, but he made his way to Muskogee, where he also had a department store before he died in 1934.
A June 4, 1921, edition of the Muskogee Phoenix, described how Greenwood District residents fled from Tulsa after the riot:
"They are coming on foot, on freight trains, in automobiles and in horse-drawn vehicles. More than 20 were picked up or came voluntarily to the police station for beds."
Another article describes how Muskogee lawyer and journalist W.H. Twine led a committee that provided care for some of the refugees. An excerpt from the article indicates there were few willing to risk stopping in Tulsa to seek refuge.
"The refugees nearly all want to get out into the country, Twine said, and work until things have quieted down in Tulsa. The relief committee is prepared to feed several hundred more refugees and pay for transportation to country towns, where they can secure work."
Ragsdale said H.W. Ragsdale and his family made it to Muskogee before moving on to Ardmore. She said her great uncle and T.J. Elliott were fortunate to have a place to go.
"So many people died," Ragsdale said. "Nameless, faceless people that we'll never know."
Ragsdale recalled how her grandfather tended to people found in the river.
"People were so upset, came running from the funeral home, saying, 'You've got to get down to the river,'" she said. "Apparently bodies were washing up on the river. Of course, they were floating because you take on all that water — people were fishing the bodies out of the river."
Muskogee filmmaker Oscar Ray shared a similar story from his family near Porter. Ray said he did not learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre until his grandfather talked about "that thing in Tulsa."
"He was telling about these bodies that had floated down the Arkansas River, and there was a creek that was close to where our farm is — I want to say there were other bodies going further down," Ray said. "I'd say there were two bodies that washed into the creek — they took two horses down in a wagon and got the bodies out ... and buried them at the edge of the family cemetery."
Ray said his grandfather told stories about the people who made coffins for those bodies.
"When the massacre happened, they knew because so many people came running toward that area," Ray said. "That Arkansas valley area was part of a Creek Freedmen allotment that ran from just on the other side of U.S. 69, all the way into Coweta, pretty much all the way into the Tulsa area."
Ray said news about the massacre "traveled real quick into the Black community."
"They were aware of what was happening that night and probably knew where the bodies were coming from," Ray said. "There were conflicts that sometimes didn't make the paper."
Ray said nearly "every black person in Oklahoma knew" about the massacre in Tulsa the day after it happened.
"Them finding a dead black body wasn't that unusual, except in that Creek Freedmen community," Ray said. "It was rare that anyone came and gave them problems."
