Grego alerts propane users to check levels

WILBURTON – State Rep. Jim Grego (R-Wilburton) issued a notice to propane users that they need to check their levels or risk not being able to purchase replacement propane because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grego said he was notified that if a customer runs completely out of propane it is in state law that the propane dealer has to enter a person’s home to do a pressure check to make sure it is not an issue with an appliance that caused the depletion.
With the COVID-19 quarantine, however, some propane companies are refusing to let their drivers enter homes to do the pressure checks.
“A lot of residents in rural Oklahoma use propane,” Grego said. “I just wanted to make sure they are aware of this problem, so they don’t run short of the fuel they need to run their appliances during this health crisis.”
Grego said he has been in contact with the Oklahoma LP Gas Commission and the governor’s office to see what can be done to help people who might have run out of propane. He’s looking into fixing this problem in legislation next year.
Grego represents District 17, which includes parts of Latimer, Le Flore and Pittsburg counties.
