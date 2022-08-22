Griffin Foods investing new capital in Muskogee plant

Muskogee City-County Port Authority in partnership with the City of Muskogee is pleased to announce the expansion of a long-time manufacturer investing over $1 million in new equipment and creating new job opportunities.
On Tuesday, Griffin Food Company, a Muskogee based company established in 1908 specializing in the production and packaging of liquid and emulsified semi-solid based food products, announced their plan to invest in flexible packaging equipment to support new business capacity and the creation of new jobs.
“Griffin Foods is a staple of the Muskogee community just as their products are in many businesses and households across America," said Jeff Underwood, Port Muskogee Industrial Development. "We are thankful for their continued partnership, investment, and employment opportunities."
Griffin Foods is well-known for the production and packaging of syrups, molasses, imitation vanilla, mustards, and other liquid food grade products. The new machinery will allow them to package portion-size food products efficiently and effectively for use in the restaurant industry.
“We are very excited about the future of flexible packaging and the growth potential that it will have for Griffin Foods,” said Darrin Smith, VP of Operations for Griffin Foods
There is potential for the creation of 6-10 new jobs at Griffin Foods as they acquire new flexible packaging customers.
“We are excited about the expansion of Griffin Foods in Muskogee, USA," said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Well over 100 years in business, Griffin Foods continues to invest and create jobs in the Muskogee that we love so dearly."
Port staff, through partnership meetings with Griffin Foods, identified state and local incentives in support of their expansion project. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded Griffin Foods a Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) incentive in the amount of $150,000. The program assists Oklahoma companies making major capital investments in depreciable items like machinery, equipment, and buildings. The incentive makes annual cash payment awards to help companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma.
Additionally, Griffin Foods was approved for a local incentive through the city of Muskogee Foundation Strategic
Investment Program in the amount of $9,800. This is a performance-based incentive and will be granted once
supporting documentation for the expansion project is provided.
“We are thankful for Griffin Foods commitment to Muskogee and the economic development partners
committed to their success,” said Port Director Kimbra Scott.
The Muskogee City-County Port Authority works in partnership with the City of Muskogee to implement an
economic development program designed to increase business investment and job opportunities in the
Muskogee area. Learn more at www.muskogeeport.com.
