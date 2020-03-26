Many grocery stores have reduced their operating hours in order to give employees time to restock and clean the store before going home. Many stores also are adopting specific hours for seniors or people vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop before the general public.
Muskogee
Aldi, 436 South Shawnee Bypass, (855) 955-2534. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. First hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays dedicated to seniors, expectant mothers and vulnerable people.
Cash Savers, 3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 687-6151. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Homeland
• 1300 York St., (918) 683-2854. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
• 2410 Chandler Road, (918) 686-6730. Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Las Americas Supermercado, 332 East Side Blvd., (918) 910-5024. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mini-Max Grocery Store, 2408 East Shawnee Bypass, (918) 910-5201. Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open 8 to 10 a.m. on Sundays for seniors, then 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for other shoppers.
Shopper's Value, 615 N. York St., (918) 682-1194. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, (918) 687-0058. Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to shop 6 to 7 a.m. each Tuesday morning.
Dollar General, all stores — First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
• 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 537-1154. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 60 E. Peak Blvd., (918) 351-1615. Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• 207 East Side Blvd., (918) 351-1560. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• 501 S. York St., (918) 537-1455. Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• 2232 E. Shawnee Bypass, (918) 537-1539. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 6437 S. Cherokee St., (918) 537-1228. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 687-0211. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Family Dollar — First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
• 340 East Side Blvd., (918) 682-6115. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 687-0828. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 686-6773. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 1329 S. York St., (918) 682-1561. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Checotah
Dollar General, 1103 W. Gentry Ave., (918) 926-6505. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Top Value Cost Plus, 1000 W. Gentry Ave., (918) 473-6136. Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Walmart, 131 Paul Carr Drive, (918) 473-2201. Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to shop 6 to 7 a.m. each Tuesday morning.
Tahlequah
Family Dollar — First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
• 316 E. Downing St., (918) 456-0050. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 905b S. Muskogee Ave., (918) 458-1940. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Reasor's Foods, 2001 Muskogee Ave., (918) 456-2547. Open 7 to 8 a.m. for at-risk or senior shoppers, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for everyone.
Save A Lot, 614 E. Downing St., (918) 456-6971. Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart, 2020 Muskogee Ave., (918) 370-5583. Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to shop 6 to 7 a.m. each Tuesday morning.
Eufaula
Top Value Cost Plus, 402 S. Main St., no phone number available. Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Wagoner
Dollar General — First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
• 509 W. Cherokee St., (918) 614-0940. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• 29082 E. 690 Road, (918) 614-0880. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart, 410 S. Dewey Ave., (918) 485-9515. Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to shop 6 to 7 a.m. each Tuesday morning.
Porum
Family Dollar, 202 S. Second St., (918) 926-7503. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Dollar General, (918) 552-0668. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Porter
Dollar General, 522 W. Bellaire Ave., (539) 204-4205. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
Warner
Super Foods, 206 Campbell St., (918) 463-2699. Open6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dollar General, 1400 Campbell St., (918) 537-1245. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. First hour of each day dedicated to seniors and vulnerable people.
