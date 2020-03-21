Grocery stores respond to COVID-19 rush

Local grocery stores are working to keep up with increased demand sparked by COVID-19's potential spread.
"The response has been pretty significant. The demand in our stores on our supplies has been highly accelerated," said Mini-Max owner Bill Johnson. "We were on restrictions on milk until today. What our grocery warehouse did, they went back and averaged up the number of cases, and they put that restriction on us just so everybody would share what was available."
Ken Stephens and his wife Lauren went shopping Friday afternoon after they saw news that COVID-19 cases were increasing. They weren't panicking yet, Ken Stephens said, but finding items like toilet paper and eggs was a problem.
"I just wish people wouldn't go out and panic buy," he said. "It's just selfish. They're hoarding things they don't need and leaving the rest of us without."
Even limiting items to two per customer didn't stop toilet paper from disappearing as soon as it arrived, said Mini-Max Manager Lee Smith.
"I only got a few cases of toilet paper in yesterday. I didn't even get it on the shelf, people just walked up and I handed it to them," Smith said. "It's still running out because everyone else is still facing the same struggle as we are."
It was a similar story at Shop Savers, said employee Summer Brashears.
"We've been super busy," Brashears said. "Toilet paper, eggs, bread, ground beef and potatoes have been flying off the shelves."
Many stores are implementing measures to try and ensure the most vulnerable populations have access to what they need. Dollar General has dedicated its first hour of business each day to senior shoppers. Mini-Max has adopted a similar measure on Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Donna Wilson, 68, said she appreciates the gesture, even if it means she has to get out earlier.
"People keep saying, oh, it only affects the old and the elderly and the sick," Wilson said. "Well I'm old and sick, and it definitely affects me, so I appreciate the chance to shop with a lesser chance of getting sicker."
Stores have also slashed operating hours — Walmart has changed from a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week schedule to opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8:30 p.m. Smith said stores have taken such steps to give themselves time to clean and fill empty shelves.
"It just gives us a chance to restock and get ready for the next day," Smith said.
Brashears said even with more customers, Shop Savers has kept up with demand. They open their doors to elderly customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. before the general crowd arrives.
"Everybody has stepped up and is helping out," she said. "Things are going really well right now."
Donna Wilson said she appreciated grocery store employees working through the crisis, putting themselves at risk for infection.
"This isn't an easy time for anybody," Wilson said. "I'm really grateful they're stepping up and helping out the way they are. They deserve a medal."
Johnson said the goal is to keep things steady through uncertain times.
"We just hope to keep our shelves stocked, keep our customers served," Johnson said. "We’re caught up in the mix and we don’t know where it’s going, but we are committed to doing the best we can."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.