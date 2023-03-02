A week after showing the Grand Champion Doe Kid at the Muskogee County Livestock Show, Warner FFA member Karlee Glover worked to do it again on Wednesday.
Glover entered three doe kids and one market wether in the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show's goat competition. A market wether is a castrated male; a doe kid is a female that has not been bred, she said.
"The one I won with is my biggest doe," Karlee said. "She's wide, she's really a stout doe."
That doe, named Whistle, weighs 124 pounds.
Glover spent Wednesday morning clipping, combing, cleaning and blow drying her kids, including Red Tail, who weighs 115 pounds.
Preparing the goat's hair is the biggest challenge to showing, she said.
"The grooming helps with a lot of it, how their hair is presented," she said. "They have to have their hair where it's good."
A sophomore, Glover said she has shown goats since she was in third grade.
As for advice she'd give a beginner, she said "keep working hard at it."
"It's a process. It doesn't just happen overnight," Glover said. "You just gotta keep at it."
Nearby, Stilwell 4-H member Lilly James, a fifth-grader, combed her first doe kid, named Piper.
James' guardian, Stilwell ag teacher Justin Burney guided her through the process.
"She wanted to show, and we've always been involved in the showing aspect of things," Burney said. "We got her some goats to start off with, and she loved it. It's giving her experiences she otherwise wouldn't get."
As James banged her grooming brush against a metal stand, Burney said the girl has done a good job so far. She made the livestock sale at the Adair County Fair last fall and has competed in jackpot shows.
"She's worked very diligently, learned lots of responsibility and independence by doing this," he said. "She's loved it so far."
James said she washed Piper with soap.
"Then we rinsed her off and we dried her," James said. "Then we put stuff on her. We put tail adhesive on her legs so we can fluff their leg hair."
She then took a curry comb to the hair, "so there wouldn't be knots in her hair."
James said showing goats is hard, but fun.
"They like to jump in the arena sometimes," she said.
