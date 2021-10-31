The Muskogee Elder Resource Council (MERC) resource group adopts residents of one of the smaller Muskogee County nursing homes and creates an angel-tree style project ahead of Christmas each year. They keep the names of the residents private, instead assigning each a number. Then, they ask community partner representatives and members of the community to help in buying holiday gifts for these individuals, many of whom do not have family with whom to celebrate.
This year, MERC is adopting the residents of two Muskogee County facilities: Muskogee Nursing Center and Haskell Nursing Center. Currently, they have a list of 64 residents from the two facilities. Scott Harding, one of the two long-term care ombudsmen, has the list.
If you wish to adopt one or more of the residents, contact Scott at (918) 913-9582 or sharding@eoddok.org. Scott will give you clothing sizes and a short wish list for each resident you adopt, as well as that person's special identifying code. This code is VERY important!
All of the wrapped gifts will be collected at the office, 1012 N. 38th St., in Muskogee, between now and the December MERC meeting. Please make sure each wrapped gift or gift bag has your recipient's code number on it. Every package needs to have the code number clearly visible on the package or gift bag to ensure it gets to the right facility and correct recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.