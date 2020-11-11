Everyone at the Easter Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging is still actively working to help seniors in their seven-county service area (Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties), and that includes seniors raising grandchildren, the Caregiver program, Outreach, Ombudsman and much more.
The pandemic has forced us them close their lobby to the public, and most of their staff is busy working from home right now and remain available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Simply call the main office number — (918) 682-7891.
If you have paperwork to drop off at their offices, please use the dropbox located next to the front door. This box is checked daily during regular office hours.
