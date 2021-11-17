Irving Elementary School second-grader Elaina Sparrow relies on good headphones when she uses her school laptop.
"I usually put them on and then I watch Epic or do Imagine Math or Learning," she said. "Now we don't have very many headphones, so we just use them a little."
Elaina and her classmates now have more headphones — and more time to spend with their laptop.
Members of the Hira Court 155, Daughters, PHA (Prince Hall Affiliated), donated 27 headphones to second-grade teacher, Staci Evans.
LaVonda Hartgraves, Illustrious Commandress of the Court, said members donated the headphones to mark American Education Week, Nov. 15-19.
"We, as a service organization, wanted to recognize the national education week by presenting the schools with different supplies or things they need," Hartgraves said, adding that a Hira Court member has nephews at Irving.
"She called the school and asked if there was anything they need, and they said they need headphones for their computers," she said.
Evans said the donation will help her students hear and focus better while using their laptops.
"They have to do stuff on their laptops that will require them speaking and listening into their laptops," she said. "It's really hard for them to focus without it when there are so many other laptops going on."
Principal Katy Thomson called the donation "a huge blessing."
"We haven't been able to have some of the resources that we need this year," she said. "We've got new computers so the headphones don't work with them. And the ones we do have are old, so this is just a blessing with the programs. Students need headphones to be able to use them."
She said the headphones will not be shared with other classes out of concern for COVID-19.
