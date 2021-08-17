Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. This is a planning meeting and open to all Natives and non-Native Americans in the community interested in Indigenous culture and the upcoming Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. Due to the increasing spike of Covid, you are asked to wear your mask for the safety of the organization and for your safety. The group is planning a three-day celebration Oct. 9-11. For information on MONAA, contact Mary Crawford or Jackie Jackson on Facebook.
Group holds planning meeting for Indigenous Peoples Day
- Submitted by Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association
