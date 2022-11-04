Group receives Master Gardener status

Pictured left to right row one are: Cherylee Perry, Wendi Middleton, Katy Brennan, Dallas Sutterfield, LaVeta Chase. Row two: Sue Barnette, Jalexa Schell, Stacy Hastey, Goldie Austin, Crystal Coleman, Janet Blake. Row three: Kathy Harmon, Ellen Harmon, Aaron Huddle, Bob Merritt, Linda Good, Summer Brown. Not pictured: Roger Ray and Shane Ray.

Here are the most recent graduates of Muskogee County Master Gardener training. They have now only to complete their service requirement. 

