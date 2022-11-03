The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is inviting the community to help clean up Old Agency Cemetery, a historical African Creek Freedmen cemetery on Saturday.
The MCIFB mission is to preserve and protect the history of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen who were removed from their traditional homelands in Alabama and Georgia on what is known as the Trail of Tears to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) in 1830s. The clean-up day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cemetery is located off U.S. 69 in Muskogee. We are pleased to announce that the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will partner with the MCIFB on this cleanup day.
Old Agency Cemetery was founded in 1858 and holds the remains of African Creek Freedmen who served in the Creek Nation House of Kings and the House of Warriors, the Nation of their birth, the Muscogee Creek Nation. Freedmen people are among the first people to inhabit Indian Territory (Oklahoma). Many of those first people are interred in Old Agency Cemetery, including Creek Nation Supreme Court Judge Jesse Franklin, Sugar George, a Muscogee Creek Nation Tribal Council member, and Harry Island, an official U.S. Interpreter with the Muscogee Creek Nation. Many burials include veterans of the Civil War, World War I, and World War II. Many are the original people who traveled east of Mississippi to Indian Territory on the Trail of Tears as enslaved people.
If you are interested in helping Saturday, here are a few things to remember/suggestions:
• Wear protective clothing.
• Long pants.
• Closed-toe shoes or boots.
• Spray your clothes/person with insect spray.
• Bring water.
• Bring necessary tools (clippers, weed eaters, etc.), or whatever will be beneficial for this work project.
• Parking will be in the grassy area near the billboard off U.S. 69.
• All are welcome. Invite a friend! If you are an organization and would like to help, please reach out to mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
By attending this cleanup, you are doing so at your own risk. Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is not responsible for any injuries or illnesses that may result from taking part in the cleanup.
