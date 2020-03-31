Malinda Lindsey spends hours of free time sewing medical face masks.
"My daughter is actually a nurse practitioner, so my worry was making sure she and her clinic actually had some masks to wear,” Lindsey said.
The Fort Gibson resident is part of an army of volunteers sewing masks to help health care workers deal with COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County. Many are part of the Facebook group, Muskogee County Masks.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said he set up the group to seek volunteers to sew masks. He said health care workers had told him they had no protective equipment such as masks or gloves.
Doke said on Friday that the Muskogee County Masks Facebook Page has about 250 members.
"I think we're in the thousands (of masks) already, collected and distributed," Doke said on Friday. "We have a long way to go. We're still getting orders. We had an order for 400 today."
A supply donation barrel has been set up outside the Muskogee Health Department, Doke said.
“As soon as I saw there was a shortage on the news I started going through what I had here at home to make the masks," Lindsey said.
Tina Keys, a Webbers Falls quilter, said she left 80 masks at the health department on Friday. She said her daughter and niece had told her about Muskogee County Masks.
“So I just pulled all my scraps out and started making masks,” she said, adding that she made 110 by Friday.
Doke said volunteers also have donated the masks directly to clinics and nursing homes.
Businesses, churches and Facebook groups such as Gee Gals, also are helping, he said.
Greg Thayer, who owns Thayer Upholstery with his father and brother, said employees are sewing masks, using 100 percent cotton fabric.
"When Gov. Stitt ordered that non-essential businesses shut down for 21 days, our employees and owners decided one way we could help out and stay busy was to make masks," Thayer said. "We actually started on Wednesday, and our employees are all volunteering their time to get things going."
He said employees delivered 282 masks by Thursday.
"The next day, we delivered 250," he said on Saturday. "Today, we are working on an order of 400."
"We are sending our partially-made masks home with a quilting group at our church, First United Methodist Church," he said. "We're handing out pre-cut straps to whoever really wants them."
Michele Craig, who owns Making it Happen Cleaning Service, said she's sewing masks because "it's the right thing to do."
"We all need to come together to fight this," she said.
Doke said studies have shown that properly-made cloth masks can cut down rate of infection by at least a third.
Oktaha quilter Teretta Owen said the Facebook page has a link to a pattern. She said she also has seen an instructional video.
Owen said she’s using an old sheet for her masks, and “it’s perfect for the inside two layers,” she said.
“We’re strong believers and followers of Christ. We’re told to not panic because he’s in control," she said. "But we need to be careful as well."
Doke said the need for volunteers and supplies will continue.
"We just need to make sure our health care workers have the protection they need because they're on the front lines of this," he said. "We don't want them to feel like they don't have what they need."
