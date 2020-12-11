Groups challenge rollback of coal ash rule

A coalition of environmental groups challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rollback of a rule that will delay the closure of some coal ash ponds.
Earthjustice lawyers representing the organizations said many of the utilities seeking exemptions allowed by the revised rule would be in the process of closing the impoundments. They said the rollback of the 2015 Coal Combustion Residual Rule provides exemptions and loopholes that could delay closure of some ash ponds until 2038.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in July the rollback would give "electric utilities enough time to retrofit or replace unlined impoundment ponds." The 2015 rule required utilities to cease dumping coal ash and initiate closure of all impoundments by April 2019.
Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said changes made at the federal level have no immediate impact here. The state, she said, secured a waiver that authorizes it to administer permitting program for coal combustion residuals "by demonstrating that its rules were as stringent as EPA's."
"There have been many updates to the federal CCR rules this year with more expected — DEQ is proposing some revisions to its rules to match the federal rules," Hatfield said. "Other DEQ rules are being revised because they make sense — provide some benefit to the regulated community while still protecting people and the environment."
Oklahoma's permitting program was challenged by Waterkeeper Alliance and other environmental organizations. While a federal judge found the state's program includes “provisions nearly identical to the those found invalid and vacated by the D.C. Circuit,” the court did not invalidate "the rest of the program."
State agency officials maintained earlier this year its program requires utilities to commence and complete the closure of coal ash ponds. Hatfield said some of the potential changes to the state's rules "include incorporating revised federal standards relating to extended timelines under specific closure scenarios and the addition of background groundwater monitoring standards for new constituents."
Earthjustice appealed the decision, arguing the program falls short of what is required by law and that all "unlined coal ash impoundments must be safely and promptly closed." Its lawyers had no immediate comment about how the state's rulemaking might affect the appeal in the lawsuit filed by Waterkeeper Alliance.
Coal ash is considered a leading source of toxic pollution in U.S. waterways. A wealth of recent monitoring data revealed 91% of existing coal ash pits are contaminating underlying groundwater with a variety of toxins.
An analysis of groundwater monitoring data collected at four Oklahoma coal ash dump sites revealed levels of toxic chemicals commonly found in coal ash that exceeded federal health standards. The Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice report shows the contaminants found in groundwater at some or all of those sites carcinogens like arsenic and neurotoxins like lithium and other toxins.
The 2015 rule was prompted by the largest toxic waste spill in U.S. history, when 1 billion gallons of coal ash sludge destroyed dozens of homes and spoiled 300 acres and two rivers. The rule was considered a compromise of competing interest, but it was met with quick challenges upon a change in administrations.
Lisa Evans, a lawyer with Earthjustice, said, the "Trump administration acted illegally" when it revised the 2015 coal combustion rule. She said the rollback "puts the interests of lobbyists before the health of Americans."
“Right now, toxic chemicals are poisoning water across the country because of dirty coal plants," Evans said, noting the rollback will give "coal plants many more years to dump toxic waste in pits that contaminate" the nation's water resources. "Instead of acting in the best interests of the American people, the administration once again put the coal power industry first.”
The rule being challenged is one of six rollbacks issued by the Trump administration that critics say will weaken protections. Three have been finalized and three are in the draft stage.
Plaintiffs challenging the rollback of Part A include Sierra Club, Waterkeeper Alliance, Environmental Integrity Project, Hoosier Environmental Council, Prairie Rivers Network and Metro East Green Alliance, Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, Labadie Environmental Organization and Clean Water Action.
