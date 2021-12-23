Groups host drive-thru Christmas dinner events

Two annual Christmas dinners will be served curbside Saturday out of concern for the COVID-19 virus.
Mt. Olive Star Missionary Baptist Church will host its Feeding All Souls drive-thru dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Checotah.
Muskogee Medical Foundation will host its Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner at noon Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
"With the coronavirus and this new variant, we want to be as careful as we can," said the Rev. Samuel L. Cunningham, pastor of Mt. Olive Star. "We don't want anyone to get sick. We want to be on the safe side."
Cunningham said about 325-340 people were served at the 2020 drive-thru. This year, the church is preparing for 500.
"There are some who come because they need something to eat, there are some who don't want to cook a full meal," he said. "Whoever wants to come can eat a full plate."
Volunteers will prepare different parts of the meal.
"Four or five are going to cook cornbread, two or three are going to chop onions and celery, some are going to cook the green beans, some going to cook the corn, do cakes," Cunningham said. "I'm going to cook the ham and turkey."
The meal is the church's way of focusing on Christ, Cunningham said.
"If God gave his Son on this day, then we should give ourselves on this day," he said. "God loves the world and He loves the world through his people, so we want people to know God is still loving."
Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner will be served at the front of the Civic Center.
"Since we're still having newer COVID cases, we're trying to keep everyone as safe as we can," said Angelina Cummings with the foundation.
People will pass the Civic Center front entrance by entering from Fourth Street. There will be two lanes of traffic, she said.
"You just drive by, pick up your dinner and be on your way," Cummings said. "We'll be happy to be able to do it, even though we're in the midst of a pandemic."
She said about 375 were served at the 2020 drive-thru.
"Every year, we prepare to serve 500, so we're hoping to have that many this year," she said.
Various individuals and businesses get involved, Cummings said.
Bronko Carr with Bronko's Pit Q & Grill will smoke meat from Mahylon's, she said. "We've got dressing made by Hamlin's, dressing and green beans, made by Aanje Wilkerson, who owns Momma C's Soul Food Kitchen. And she always makes her mom's famous banana pudding, too. Rolls are donated from Saint Francis."
Love Bottling will provide soft drinks and water, she said.
Cummings said Jim Blair, who started the dinners in 2012, "had a huge heart."
"Jim wanted to help everybody he possibly could," she said. "It falls right in line with Muskogee Medical Foundation's mission, which is to support any and all health care needs in Muskogee and the surrounding area. This is one of the ways we can help the community, by offering a free meal to those who need it."
Blair died in 2020.
"The last year and this year, we're keeping Jim very close to us," she said. "This event was very near and dear to his heart. We want to honor Jim again this year."
If you go
WHAT: Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner Drive-Thru.
WHEN: Noon Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Enter at Fourth Street.
WHAT: Feeding All Souls Christmas Dinner Drive-Thru.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Multipurpose building, 201 Owens Ave., Checotah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.